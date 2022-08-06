LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9

India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs England Women, T20I Semi-final, CWG 2022 : Wyatt Departs, ENG In Spot Of Bother

Live Updates

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: squash; Second set is still going on between India and Malaysia. India’s side is working hard to win this set. IND-7 MAS-8

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Cricket; India is in a good position as of now. India needs to scalp more wickets to stay in the game.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: It was not out the batter will have to stay in the field. England 97\3 after 12 overs.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Cricket; England needs 70 runs in 52 balls. India asked for a review. Is it a wicket?


  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Squash; Malaysia changed the game wins first set against India. India will now look into the game and work to win this set.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Cricket; India scalped 3 wickets already. England side is looking struggling. Harmanpreet-led India will now look to clinch more wickets to win the game. ENG 85\3 vs IND

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: What a day today seems like this Saturday is India’s CWG Day. What a day for India so far. A squash game is also going on between India and Malaysia. India’s side is leading in this as well.

  • 5:50 PM IST

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: The nail-biting contest is going on between India and Malaysia. PV Sindhu wins the second set against Malaysia. India win the match what a game.