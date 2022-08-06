LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9

India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Semi-final, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: India Up Against Familiar Foe England For Place In Final

Live Updates

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Fans would be missing star javelin star Neeraj Chopra with Birmingham reaching its last stages. He was a sureshot contender for a GOLD. He injured himself at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and had to pull out of the Games at the last minute.

  • 1:12 PM IST

  • 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Eyes would be on Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar from the wrestling mat. They are the two big GOLD medal hopes from the sport.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play their respective quarterfinals. Boxers and wrestlers will be eager to add more medals to India’s tally.

  • 12:58 PM IST

  • 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: What will also hold interest and a lot of the spotlight would be the Men’s hockey semi-final where Manpreet and Co. would take on South Africa. Can they make it to the final?

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: After missing out on the 200m final, Hima Das would be hoping to make up for it today in the relay. Lots to look forward to from the Athletics today.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: While there are many events to look forward to, it is the cricket semi-final between India and England that would have the spotlight. There is also wrestling which has done well yesterday and would be expected to continue the good run.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: After a fabulous Friday, we are hoping for a smashing Saturday. Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the ongoing CWG from Birmingham.