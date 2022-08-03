LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates

India wrapped up Day 5 by winning four medals, one a piece coming in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and in Badminton.Also Read - CWG 2022: Everyone Should Now Focus On The Individual Event, Says PV Sindhu After Defeat To Malaysia

Day 6 promises to be a good one for India provided their boxers progress to the next stage. As many as five boxers will be in action – all in quarter-finals of their respective categories. A win for each will secure them at least a bronze medal. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 6, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 6, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - Highlights CWG 2022 Day 5: Team India Win Gold in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis; Silver For Badminton Mixed Team & Vijay Thakur in Weightlifting

Live Updates

  • 2:00 PM IST

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates: Lovepreet Singh would be expected to add to the tally. 2017 Commonwealth Junior Championships winner would now look to become the champion of Commonwealth Games.

  • 1:32 PM IST


    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates:     In the Men’s +100 kg Round of 16 match, Deepak Deswal will take on Eric Jean Sebastian of Cameroon. Knockout matches will follow later subject to qualification.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates: Judo action will start from 2:30 pm onwards, with Tulika Mann set to play in Women’s +78 kg Quarter Finals (QFs).

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates: The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls from 1:00 pm onwards, with Men’s Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates: Apart from this Nikhat Zareen will also be seen in action today.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates: There will be a long day ahead for Indian sports. India will be seen playing Men Hockey as well as Women’s Hockey match both the teams will be playing against Canada.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on day 6.