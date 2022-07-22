New Delhi: Indian star players will be seen playing at CWG 2022 In Birmingham. There is so much craze among the fans for upcoming CWG games. Cricket lovers are also excited as cricket has been added to the tournament. The Noticeable thing about this CWG is that it has more games for Women athletes than men Here at India.com, we take you to the schedule, dates, and games for the upcoming tournament.Also Read - CWG 2022: India Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana Makes Bold Statement On The Australian Team Ahead of Clash

The CWG will start on July 28 and will end on August 8

Here is the table for the upcoming games in CWG 2022 Also Read - CWG 2022: From Neeraj Chopra To Nikhat Zareen, Here Is The List Of India's Top Medal Contenders

Athletics Hockey(Men’s) Hockey (Women’s) Cricket Boxing Badminton Wrestling Weight lifting 30 July 2022 Also Read - Eldhose Paul Becomes First Indian To Qualify For Men's Triple Jump In World Athletics Championship 31 July 2022 29 July 2022 29 July 2022 30 July 2022 29 July 2022 05 August 2022 30 July 2022 02 August 2022 01 August 2022 30 July 2022 31 July 2022 03 August 2022 06 August 2022 31 July 2022 03 August 2022 03 August 2022 02 August 2022 03 August 2022 04 August 2022 01 August 2022 05 August 2022 04 August 2022 03 August 2022 02 August 2022 06 August 2022

Athletics: India’s Olympics Medallist Neeraj Chopra, sprinter Hima Das and many more as Indians aim to win medals in several track and field events.

Badminton: India was seen dominating some of the World’s best players in Badminton now India’s two times Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikant will be seen in action for the CWG 2022.

Boxing: There are plenty of Olympians and former World Championship medal winners in the various weight categories in boxing from the Indian contingent. The likes of Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa, Lovlina Borgohain, etc, will hope to deliver medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Cricket: Harmanpreet led Indian cricket team will also seen in action. We already saw Women in blue’s performance against Sri Lanka so undoubtably India side will also hope to deliver medal.

Hockey Men’s: The India’s Hockey team is undoubtly one of the best team of the World. India’s fans hopes are so high from Hockey as they can clinch Gold the the CWG.

Hockey Women’s: India Women Hockey team amazed everyone with their amazing performance in Tokyo Olympics they proved their presence in the game now in CWG 2022 India side will look to clinch the gold.

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu who was the first medal winner for India in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will lead the Indian contingent and will also look to clinch a medal again.

Wrestling: The discipline of wrestling could be the strongest source of medals for India. There are stars all over the squad. Expectations will be high from players such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and more.