LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10

India wrap up Day 9 by adding 14 medals today — 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen struck gold as wrestlers signed off with 12 medals from 12 events they entered in the tournament. The fourth gold came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. With 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, India have consolidated 5th place in the overall medal tally. Apart from the medal winners, four boxers, women’s cricket team, men’s hockey team, two table tennis doubles pairs reached finals.Also Read - CWG 2022: Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Silver In Men’s Triple Jump

Today is Day 10 at the Games and India would be featuring in a number of medal events but the spotlight would be on Cricket where Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Australia in the summit clash. Also Read - CWG 2022: India's Eldhose Paul Wins Gold In Men's Triple Jump

Also Read - India Women vs New Zealand Women Hockey Highlights: Savita Punia Stars As IND Beat NZ 2-1 In Penalty Shoot-out To Win Bronze

Live Updates

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Well from the field events, in the ongoing women’s javelin throw final – India’s Annu Rani holds the third position currently with a best throw of 60m.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Akula from the TT court has levelled it up at 3-3. What a game she played. She was brave during the big points and that made the difference. All down to the final game.

  • 4:47 PM IST

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: From the TT court, Sreeja Akula has lost her fifth game of the ongoing women’s singles bronze medal match to Yangzi Liu of Australia 15-13. She now trails the Australian 2-3.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: More good news for India, Sandeep Kumar has won a bronze medal for India in the men’s 10,000m race walk final.

  • 4:39 PM IST

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Well, well – Lakshya Sen makes it to the final after three tough games. What a match and what a Sunday for India at Birmingham. He enters the CWG games Finals after beating Jia H Teh by 21-10, 18-21, 21-16.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Meanwhile, more gold coming. This time from Men’s Triple Jump where it is a one and two for India. Eldhose Paul won gold while India’s Abdulla Aboobacker settled for a silver.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: The final game has gone down to the wire with no player ready to give an inch here. Lakshya Sen looks good but is that good enough we will find out soon.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Lakshya is in a spot of bother in his semi-final clash against the player from Singapore. After taking the opening game, he lost the second and is trailing in the third.