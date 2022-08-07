LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10

India wrap up Day 9 by adding 14 medals today — 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen struck gold as wrestlers signed off with 12 medals from 12 events they entered in the tournament. The fourth gold came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. With 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, India have consolidated 5th place in the overall medal tally. Apart from the medal winners, four boxers, women’s cricket team, men’s hockey team, two table tennis doubles pairs reached finals.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final, CWG 2022 Score: AUS Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11's

Today is Day 10 at the Games and India would be featuring in a number of medal events but the spotlight would be on Cricket where Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Australia in the summit clash. Also Read - CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal Achanta And Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Clinch Silver For India In Men's Doubles Table Tennis

Live Updates

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Do not forget, Sharath Achanta would be in action eyeing a spot in the final in the Men’s singles event. But all the focus would be on the historic T20 cricket final between India and Australia.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: There was a delay at the toss but it has finally happened and Australia have opted to bat first. Interesting that they want a total on the board in a big final. Is this the right call, we will find out soon.

  • 9:03 PM IST

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: It was Australia whom India beat in the first match of the T20 World Cup in Australia and then lost against them in the final. Can India get the better of Meg Lanning and Co. this time?

  • 8:25 PM IST

  • 8:09 PM IST

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran settle for silver after a good show in the final. A little bit of a heartbreak there.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Just when you thought they had thrown in the towel, the Indian duo have come fighting back to force a decider in the final. Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran draw level at 2-2 after winning the fourth game 11-7.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: After taking the opening game, the Indian duo have lost the second game 8-11 to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England in the men’s doubles gold medal match. It’s 1-1 currently after two games.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Currently, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran are featuring in the table-tennis doubles final against Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford. The focus for sometime would now be on this.