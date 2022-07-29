LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': From 1998 To 2018 Take A Look At Commonwealth Games So Far

In hours from now the much-awaited Commonwealth Games would get underway in Birmingham. India has a big contingent and there is lots in store for fans. India would be featuring in hockey, boxing, badminton and cricket on the opening day. Also Read - IND Women vs AUS Women Cricket LIVE Streaming, CWG 2022: Schedule, Predicted 11, Date, Timing, And All You Need to Know

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: At Gold Cost, India won an impressive 66 medals including 26 gold medals, 20 silver and 20 bronze. India finished third behind Australia (198 medals) and England (136) in the medals tally. The target would be to better that this time in Birmingham.

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Okay, just to update you on India’s schedule. There is a badminton match between India-Pakistan to look forward to today. It is an action-packed Friday in store. India could also be on the podium on the first night itself.

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: The main focus would be on cricket and it would be India taking on Australia in the opener. What a fitting start to cricket as it makes history.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham: India women’s cricket team meets Australia while the women’s hockey side meets Ghana. India and Pakistan also meet in the Badminton mixed doubles event while Table Tennis men’s and women’s sides will begin their campaign today as well.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham: Unlike the Olympics, here India would feature in almost all disciplines and it is expected to be a Gold rush. So, action would be frantic and we request you to stay one-step up with us on Birmingham 2022.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham: For India, Lawn Bowls would get things started. Nayanmoni would feature in the women’s singles, while Dinesh, Navneet and Chandan would participate in the Men’s Triples. There would also be gymnastics at 1:30 PM IST where Indian would be there.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham: Lots to look forward to today from an Indian perspective as the Boxing, Badminton, Hockey and the Cricket teams would be in action. A billion back home would be rooting for the Indian contingent. So, there would not be any lack of luck and blessings.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham: So, here we are! Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from the CWG 2022 opening day in Birmingham. Our focus would be on the Indian events. So, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.