LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

Highlights of India’s results so far:
 
Women’s Table Tennis (Team) – India 3-0 South Africa
 
Swimming – Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke semi-finals.
 
Boxing – Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16 

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - CWG 2022: Renuka's 4/18 In Vain As Ashleigh's 52 Not Out Helps Australia Defeat India By 3 Wickets

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 1, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - LIVE India vs Pakistan Badminton, CWG 2022: PV Sindhu vs Mahoor Shahzad In Match Of The Day

Also Read - India vs Australia T20I Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Gardner Steals Renuka's Thunder As Australia Win By 3 Wickets

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Sindhu has taken the early lead against her Pakistani counterpart. In the circuit, this is being touted as the match of the day. Let us see if it lives up to the billing or will the Indian two-time Olympic medallist cruise to a win.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: India is cruising against Ghana and we are in the last quarter of the match. This would give India a lot of confidence going ahead in the competition. LIVE | IND 4-0 GHA

  • 7:27 PM IST

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Srikanth Kidambi takes the first game 21-7 as he dominated his Pakistani rival to finish off the game in a quick fashion. This is easy-peasy for the Indian.

  • 7:12 PM IST

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: India double their lead. Looks like a deflection, oh yes, it has. Ghana in trouble now against a quality Indian side. LIVE | IND 2-0 GHA | Q2

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: The Indian pair gets off to a flying start against Asian rivals with a dominating victory in the mixed doubles fixture. FINAL SCORE: 21-9, 21-12

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: India have had many chances but have failed to convert. Same old problem, failing to convert chances from open play may hurt them later in the competition against bigger teams.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: At the midway stage in the opening game of the Mixed Doubles, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Ranikareddy are in the lead. LIVE | IND 11-4 PAK

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: In Hockey, India get an early lead. Just the start they wanted in this campaign. That would relax the nerves. LIVE | IND 1-0 GHA