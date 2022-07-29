LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - IND vs PAK Badminton Match Live Streaming, CWG 2022: Badminton Schedule, Squads, Date, Timings, And All You Need to Know

In hours from now the much-awaited Commonwealth Games would get underway in Birmingham. India has a big contingent and there is lots in store for fans. India would be featuring in hockey, boxing, badminton and cricket on the opening day. Also Read - India Women vs Ghana Women CWG 2022 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 1, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': From 1998 To 2018 Take A Look At Commonwealth Games So Far

Live Updates

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Dee Hoggan leads with a three-point lead over Tania Choudhary. The Scot has his noses in front 9-6. India needs a miracle to comeback into contention.

  • 1:46 PM IST

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: The Lawn Bowls event is NOT on TV. This is just to let you know in case you are wondering.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Indian gymnasts will be in action in the Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification – Subdivision 2, that starts at 430 pm. The team event is a final when all subdivisions are done.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Plenty of empty seats during the round one of gymnastics. Not quite a popular sport, it seems. But the hope is the crowd would be there for the later half of the event. Indian participation is there in this event.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Gymnastics up next in 10 minutes from now. The Team Qualifying event would get underway in Birmingham.

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: At the moment, men’s triple (sectional play, round 1) Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh is underway and they would be up against New Zealand.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Tania Choudhary vs Dee Hoggan in Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Sectional Round 1 underway.

  • 1:11 PM IST

  • 1:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: A lot of hopes would be pinned on Manika Batra and the Indian contingent after their golden run at the Gold Coast would be expected to do well. India as a table-tennis nation is growing fast.