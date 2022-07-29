LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS Women T20I, CWG 2022: Kaur Keeps India In Contention For Big Score

In hours from now the much-awaited Commonwealth Games would get underway in Birmingham. India has a big contingent and there is lots in store for fans. India would be featuring in hockey, boxing, badminton and cricket on the opening day. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 1, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: Punjabi music in the backdrop is perfect as Shiva Thapa gets ready. There is a vibe about the arena. We are excited.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: The two boxers have taken the ring are having a good look at each other. The action is about to begin. Do not go anywhere.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    Okay, so here we go! All we have been waiting for. India versus Pakistan.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: India are losing wickets in succession. They have lost half their side and from here, Harmanpreet Kaur holds key if India want a big finish. LIVE | IND: 117/5 in 16.1 overs vs Aus

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: From the boxing ring Shiva Thapa would be leading India’s charge. He has responsibility on his shoulders being the senior boxer.

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: Shafali Verma misses a fifty by two runs. Heartbreak for her after a breathtaking show at Edgbaston. Her knock keeps India in good shape. LIVE | Ind: 93/3 in 11.4 overs vs Aus

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Yastika Bhatia is run out, just when one thought India had got their innings back on track after the departure of Smriti Mandhana. LIVE | Ind: 68/2 in 9.1 overs vs AUS

  • 4:01 PM IST

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: India has lost Smriti Mandhana and that is a big setback. She is the star batter for the side and was hoping to come good. Darcie Brown gets the big fish. LIVE | Ind: 35/1 in 6 overs

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Yogeshwar Singh and Satyajit Mandal would be in action in the gymnastics arena. It will be the qualification round.