LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - LIVE INDW vs AUSW T20I Match 1 Score, CWG 2022: India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI's

In hours from now the much-awaited Commonwealth Games would get underway in Birmingham. India has a big contingent and there is lots in store for fans. India would be featuring in hockey, boxing, badminton and cricket on the opening day. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 1, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 1, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - IND vs PAK Badminton Match Live Streaming, CWG 2022: Badminton Schedule, Squads, Date, Timings, And All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Meanwhile, India suffered a defeat in the Men’s Triples event in Lawn Bowls. New Zealand didn’t give India any chance in the clash as they registered a comprehensive 23-6 win to move forward.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Some swimming action taking place where there would be Indian participation. But at the moment, all eyes on Birmingham where the cricket action would start.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Do not forget, Shiva Thapa would take on Suleman from Pakistan in Round of 32 at 4:30 PM IST. That should be a cracker.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: With news tricking in from Edgbaston. India has won the toss and have opted to bat first. Is this a good move, we will find out as the match gets underway.

  • 2:57 PM IST

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: With India in the lead in the table-tennis court with Sreeja cruising in the third tie after India won the first two. The focus will slowly but surely shift to cricket as we near toss time at Edgbaston.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Do not forget there is a cricket match coming up where India eves take on their Australian counterparts. The battle of the heavyweights. This is the highlight of the opening day.

  • 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Manika not breaking into any sweat as she is cruising against Kalam from South Africa. A win of such nature would warm up the Indian well. Manika wins to give India 2-0 lead.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Manika jumps into an early lead in the second game as well. The Indian TT queen will not be happy with anything short of gold. India are the defending champions.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Updates: Manika leads after the opening exchanges. Manika asserting her dominance. She looks a far superior player as compared to her South African opponent. LIVE | IND 9-4 RSA