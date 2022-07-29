LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

Highlights of India’s results so far:
 
Women’s Table Tennis (Team) – India 3-0 South Africa
 
Swimming – Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke semi-finals.
 
Boxing – Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16 

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - CWG 2022: India Beat Paksitan 5-0; PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth All Win In Straight Sets | Highlights

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 1, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - CWG 2022: Renuka's 4/18 In Vain As Ashleigh's 52 Not Out Helps Australia Defeat India By 3 Wickets

Also Read - India vs Australia T20I Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Gardner Steals Renuka's Thunder As Australia Win By 3 Wickets

Live Updates

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: After Manika Batra made it 2-0, Akuna is also cruising in her tie against the Fijian paddler. Akuna has mixed it up well and her service has been top-class. The Indian now shifting gears. She has taken the second game.

  • 9:18 PM IST

  • 9:14 PM IST

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: India makes it 4-0 as S Reddy and Chirag Shetty win in straight sets. What a dominating show it has been from India. Lots of hopes pinned from badminton at Birmingham.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: This is a little too easy for the defending champs. Fiji have taken a timeout in hope that this would break the momentum of the Indian paddlers. Manika Batra would be in action next in the Singles tie.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Indian women’s doubles pair have taken the opening game and are looking good in the second. This could be another walk in the park for the Indian paddlers.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: So Manika Batra and her Indian team would be in action now. They would take on Fiji. There is a change in the doubles pairing for India just goes on to show the bench strength.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have started well with India enjoying a 3-0 lead in the tie. They look dominant and in all probability look favourites to win the fixture.

  • 8:12 PM IST

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: The Indian women’s Hockey team has put on a perfect show at Birmingham in their game against Ghana. Heading into the game as the favourites, India has lived up to the billing and how. LIVE | IND 5-0 GHA