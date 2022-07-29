LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

Highlights of India’s results so far:
 
Women’s Table Tennis (Team) – India 3-0 South Africa
 
Swimming – Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke semi-finals.
 
Boxing – Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16 

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - LIVE India vs Pakistan Badminton, CWG 2022: All Eyes on PV Sindhu, Mahoor Shahzad Faceoff

In hours from now the much-awaited Commonwealth Games would get underway in Birmingham. India has a big contingent and there is lots in store for fans. India would be featuring in hockey, boxing, badminton and cricket on the opening day. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia T20I, Cricket Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: India On Top As Australia Lose Half Their Side

Live Updates

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Alana King has consecutive boundaries and this is good for Australia. They are very much in it. LIVE | Aus: 129/7 in 16.3 overs vs Ind

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: The game between India and Australia is on knife-edge. India need three wickets to win and it has come down to the last four overs. The run-rate required is nine, which is possible.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Australia are fighting despite losing six wickets. They have fought back well. The Indian team under some pressure now. They need wickets to feel comfortable. LIVE | Aus: 110/6 in 14 overs vs Ind

  • 6:09 PM IST

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Australia have lost half their side and they still need more than 100 runs. India seem to be cruising at the moment at Edgbaston. What a performance by the eves.

  • 5:54 PM IST

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: India on top and Australia are reeling with three wickets down in their chase. This would be a big win for India and the right start if they can do it. LIVE | Aus: 29/3 in 3.3 overs vs Ind

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: In the Artistic Gymnastics event, India’s Satyajit Mondal scores 13.475 in Vault in Men – Subdivision 2. thus far, he is second after Wales’ Emil Barber (14.175) among nine contestants. on the other hand, Yogeshwar Singh bags a score of 12.950 – sixth so far. India move to fourth spot as per Team Results with 49.550 score.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: Australia have lost an early wicket in chase of 157. And it is the big wicket of Alyssa Healy. Just the start India would have been hoping for. LIVE | Aus: 7/1 in 1 over vs Ind

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 1: Thapa has been dominant in his play. He has literally outclassed his Pakistani opponent. The result on expected lines. Thapa wins.