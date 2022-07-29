LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

Highlights of India’s results so far:
 
Women’s Table Tennis (Team) – India 3-0 South Africa
 
Swimming – Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke semi-finals.
 
Boxing – Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16 

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - CWG 2022 Badminton: India Beat Pakistan 5-0; Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth On Day 1

Live Updates

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: In moments from now, the youngest Indian athlete will step out on the court. Are you up to root for the teen sensation?

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: India’s youngest athlete at the CWG said recently that she wants to become the best in the world. If that is the case, the world may witness a future World No. 1 tonight at Birmingham.

  • 10:27 PM IST

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: 14-year-old Anahat Singh in action at 11:00 PM IST. So it is far from over. She has built a damn good reputation for herself, so she would be one to watch out for.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Shiva Thapa was the star of the day as far as I think (This is a personal opinion). It is a blog, so I am taking the liberty here. Apart from him, the badminton, hockey and the table-tennis teams have been flawless as they have progressed. And we are not yet done. There are a few more events coming up.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: After Manika Batra made it 2-0, Akuna is also cruising in her tie against the Fijian paddler. Akuna has mixed it up well and her service has been top-class. The Indian now shifting gears. She has taken the second game.

  • 9:18 PM IST

  • 9:14 PM IST

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: India makes it 4-0 as S Reddy and Chirag Shetty win in straight sets. What a dominating show it has been from India. Lots of hopes pinned from badminton at Birmingham.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: This is a little too easy for the defending champs. Fiji have taken a timeout in hope that this would break the momentum of the Indian paddlers. Manika Batra would be in action next in the Singles tie.