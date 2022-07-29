LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

Highlights of India’s results so far:

Women’s Table Tennis (Team) – India 3-0 South Africa

Swimming – Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke semi-finals.

Boxing – Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - CWG 2022 Badminton: India Beat Pakistan 5-0; Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth On Day 1

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 1, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - CWG 2022 Highlights: India Beat Pakistan 5-0; PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Win In Straight Sets