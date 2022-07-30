LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.Also Read - Ghanian Boxer Shakul Samed Suspended For Using Banned Masking Agent

Live Updates

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 2: India would be in action in Badminton in the Mixed event group stage game against Sri Lanka. At 1:30 PM IST, at the same time as the badminton game – we will have the Men’s Marathon final where Nitendra Singh Rawat would be carrying India’s hopes.

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Boroghain would be the ones to watch out for from their respective sport. Their event would take place later in the day. Long day for India in Birmingham.

    LIVE | IND at Birmingham, Day 2: The best performance came from the Indian badminton team and the Indian women’s hockey team. The Badminton side blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. On the other hand, Savita Punia-led India Women’s Hockey got their campaign up and running as the rout Ghana with the same margin as the Badminton side.

    LIVE | IND at Birmingham, Day 2: It was an eventful day by all means for the Indian contingent on the opening day. Well most of the teams came out on top leaving a few, who failed to get off to a winning start.

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 2: So here we are, it is the second day and there is so, so much to look forward to from an Indian perspective. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 2nd Day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham!