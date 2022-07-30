LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Ponnappa/Rankireddy Lead 1-0; Wins First Game 21-14

Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Nitender Rawat is currently ranked 16th in the ongoing Men’s Marathon final. He would look to catch up with the leaders of the pack.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Nitendra Singh Rawat is in action as the Men’s Marathon begins at Victoria Square in Birmingham. Eyes would be on him to see how he fares.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Botswana’s Kgotla is out in the 77kg-mark. He failed with all his three attempts. The Indian would be in action at the 107kg-point.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Can you hear ‘Brown Munde’ in the backdrop at the weightlifting arena? This is so Desi.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: The Men’s 55 kg weightlifting is underway and Bostwana’s Kgotla Alphius N Kgaswane lifts 70kg in first attempt.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Sanket Sargar has set his first attempt at 107kg.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 2: There is also badminton Mixed Team Event that has started. India taking on Sri Lanka and are in the lead in the opening game. LIVE | IND 11-9 SL

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 2: There would be three medals up for grabs now. Two from marathon and a medal from weightlifting. Such an exciting next 30 minutes it could be for India.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 2: India’s medal events are set to start in a few minutes. Sanket Sargar presents the Indian challenge in Weightlifting (Men’s 55kg) first up.