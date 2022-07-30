LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.Also Read - Sanket Sargar Settles For Silver in Men's 55kg Weightlifting to Help India Open Medal Tally

Live Updates

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Oh dear, he is ready to risk it and go for a second attempt. This could be detrimental. He receives a huge roar from the crowd. Oh no, he has hurt himself even further. Admire his guts, but it was not needed.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Sargar going for 139kg. This is a sensible move. Yes, he has done it and how. He has enhanced his lead. Unfortunately, he has injured his shoulders. Surely, he would not lifting anymore.

  • 3:32 PM IST

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Sanket going for a whopping 135 kg. Oh yes, he has done it that too in the first attempt.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Tania Choudhury loses to Wales’ Laura Daniels in women’s singles with a 10-21 scoreline. In the men’s triples event, India and Malta play out a 16-16 draw.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Currently the clean and jerk is taking place. In the clean and jerk, there is a stiff competition taking place between Bangladesh and England. After this, you would see Sanket gunning for gold. All of India is anticipating a medal.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: The entire nation is waiting for Sanket Sargar’s lift here. He is leading the race at the moment and looks good to finish at the podium. On the other hand, Lakshya Sen has given India a 2-0 lead in the badminton Mixed Team event.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: With the 113kg lift, he has matched the national record already. Meanwhile, Manika Batra has just won her table-tennis match to give India a 2-0 lead.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Who would have expected Sanket would be winning India it’s first medal. First, let us not get too excited as he has not won it as yet – but is leading the pack and by a huge margin. He looks good to take the gold here.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Sanket does 113kg. He has done it all in his first attempt. He is leading at the moment. India in contention of gold.