It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.Also Read - LIVE Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG 2022: Match Starts at 8:00 PM IST

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu is a clear favourite. She said ahead of the event that it is a personal fight against herself. She was the first one to win India a medal in Tokyo, here the expectations have grown – we want gold.

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai is a sporting icon in the sport and especially in India – she has inspired many women to take to the sport. She has come a long way crossing all obstacles in her way.

  • 7:53 PM IST

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: We are minutes away from Mirabai Chanu’s event that is the 49kg weightlifting. She would be happy with nothing less gold after her brilliance at Tokyo last year.

  • 7:34 PM IST

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: After Anahat Singh’s heroics on the opening day, there is no stopping the squash players. Saurav Ghosal secures a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka’s Shamil Wakeel in the men’s singles round of 32 squash event. After securing the opening two games 11-4, Ghosal wraps up the contest with a 11-6 win.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: It has been an action-packed day for India at Birmingham and tomorrow would be equally a busy Sunday. But all that aside, Mirabai Chanu has the spotlight on her for the next couple of hours.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: “I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but i could not do it,” Sargar told the media with the silver medal around his neck.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Just to update you a bit on what is coming up tomorrow. There is the India versus Pakistan Women’s Cricket T20 match and hockey action among other events.