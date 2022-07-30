LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.Also Read - I Am Very Disappointed And Angry That I Lost The Gold Medal: Sanket Sargar

Live Updates

  • 6:23 PM IST

  • 6:21 PM IST

  • 6:05 PM IST

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Looks like Gururaja’s personal best would not be good enough. The Canadian has done a personal best of 149kg. The Indian now attempting a 151kg. This looks impossible. He has done it. He takes Bronze.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Gururaja going for 148kg. Can he do this, he has to – he has no other option. This would be his personal best in Clean and Jerk. Canadian on the edge and so are we. He has done it!

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: The India attempting 144 kg to go to the third place. This is Gururaja’s first attempt and he can do it. Woah, he does that and how.

  • 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: The Canadian extends his lead over the Indian for the bronze medal. He now looks good to snatch the bronze. Does the Indian have enough gas in the tank to push through for a bronze?

  • 5:41 PM IST

    BREAKING: India midfielder Navjot Kaur’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games comes to an abrupt end. She is set to fly back home after testing positive for Covid-19.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham: Can the Indian push his way into the podium? He needs a big lift. Can he get it, only time will tell. A billion hoping he does it.

  • 5:34 PM IST