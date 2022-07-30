LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.Also Read - LIVE India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022, Score and Updates: Match To Begin At 11:30 PM IST, Check Starting 11

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 2, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Team India Look to Inflict Third Straight Whitewash

Also Read - Highlights Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Powers India to First Gold on Day 2

Live Updates

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Twitterverse is congratulating Mirabai Chanu as was expected. She thanked her parents and dedicated the medal to them. Her swag and composed nature in a sport like weightlifting was refreshing to see.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Don’t go anywhere. India might have won it’s first gold for the day but the night is still young. India will battle it out Wales in their second encounter after a breezy performance against the Ghana Women.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: She came in like a showstopper and owned every moment like the queen. She was cut above the rest and she has certainly walked the talk. Mirabai has given India a strong start at Tokyo and now at Birmingham. Weightlifting has been rewarding for India on Saturday.

  • 10:44 PM IST

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Medal ceremony to take place where the national anthem would be played when Mirabai Chanu get the medal. It would be an emotional moment not just for her but for the billions back home. Stay hooked to this space. hockey, badminton and boxing action coming up.

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai now going for world record with 115-kg on the bar. Can she do it, NO, not to be but great display! India have won their first gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Now, Mirabai is attempting 113-kg and does it with utmost ease. That is splendid. She is doing it in style, putting on a show. She is a legend.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Mirabai is here to go for gold. She looks confident as always as she rubs the powder. She is going for 109kg. This looks difficult but not difficult for her. She does it and that is GOLD for India.

  • 10:14 PM IST

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: The bar has gone up to 95-kg. The Nigerian would try attempting this unbelievable. Can she do it? Mirabai Chanu sits pretty on top.