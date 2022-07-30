LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 2, Birmingham

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.Also Read - Virender Sehwag TROLLED For Wrongly Congratulating Hima Das For Winning 400m Gold at CWG 2022 in Birmingham | VIRAL TWEETS

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 2, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - LIVE Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Lead With 88-Kg Lift

Also Read - CWG: India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Qualify Or Knockout Stage In Mixed Team Badminton

Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: All of India would have their prayers answered in moments from now. Mirabai Chanu, remember the name! We will surely get to see a lot of her in the future.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Mirabai would feel relaxed after the start she got in the snatch part. All she has to do is be composed and win India’s first gold medal.

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: The Indian women’s hockey team has been grouped along with England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool A. In the absence of veteran striker Rani Rampal, goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian side while defender Deep Grace Ekka will serve as the vice-captain.

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Folks there is also a Hockey match to watch out for where Indian eves take on their Wales’ counterparts. That would be an interesting contest.

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Unfortunate that the Bangladeshi girl has hurt herself. Surely, she is not lifting again. She is being attended by her support staff. All eyes on Mirabai Chanu.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Mirabai looks cut above the rest. Now the athletes are taking a breather and getting ready for the Clean and Jerk. Do not go anywhere, a gold coming up shortly.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Mirabai attempting 90-kg. This is insane, can she do it? She looks confident, with the whole arena with her. She cannot today.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: And now, after a breather Mirabai is out to break her personal best at 88kg. Can she do it? She looks super confident. There is a huge roar for her. She does it.

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: Chanu with her first attempt at 84 kg to take the lead straight. Can she do it? Yes, she can. What control, dominance and poise.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 2 Live Updates, Birmingham: It is heartwarming to see a full support team for every athlete here in Birmingham. The support is there which is much needed in an individual sport like weightlifting.