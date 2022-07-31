LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3

After India got on the medal tally on the second day in Birmingham, there is lots in store for Day 3 where the biggest event would be Indian eves taking on their Pakistan counterparts in cricket. Apart from that, there is also hockey to look forward to. For all the latest updates from Birmingham, stay hooked to this space.Also Read - LIVE India vs Ghana Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Harmanpreet's Hattrick Give India an Unassailable 11-0 Lead

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 3: Spotlight on India vs Pakistan

Live Updates

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: With 10 minutes still to go, India have already scored 10 goals. Can they add to that? It has been domination of another level by India over Ghana.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: There is a lot of action still left from an Indian point of view. Weightlifting would be coming up apart from badminton clash against South Africa.

  • 9:33 PM IST

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: It was a successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 2 as they saw off first, the Sri Lankan team with a resounding 5-0 victory, making their second successive whitewash of the tournament and then ended the day with a 4-1 victory over the Australians. Now the Indians have to overcome the challenge from the South Africans as the Rainbow nation stand in their way to the semi-finals.

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: Jeremy was the star for India today. He bagged the gold in the 67-kg weightlifting. Then Harmanpreet Kaur-led India registered their first win in the competition and the win came against arch-rivals Pakistan. The table-tennis men’s team have made it to the semi-final.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: India is cruising against Ghana. This has been a complete domination from the Men in Blue. The Hockey team (Men and Women) are expected to win big at Birmingham after their splendid show in Tokyo last year.

  • 8:59 PM IST

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: There is a badminton match to look forward to. The Indian team would take on South Africa.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: India take a 3-0 lead just at the stroke of the first quarter. This is a great start for Manpreet and Co. They would like to keep up the aggression after the break. LIVE | IND 3-0 GHA | 1st Quarter