LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3

After India got on the medal tally on the second day in Birmingham, there is lots in store for Day 3 where the biggest event would be Indian eves taking on their Pakistan counterparts in cricket. Apart from that, there is also hockey to look forward to.

Also Read - CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Clinches Second Gold, Confirms Fifth Medal For India In Commonwealth

Live Updates

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Nobody knows for certain who has won it, but what boxing and the final minute was exhilarating. This is world class. Waiting to see who comes out on top. Shiva Thapa losses after fierce fight.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: This is high quality boxing. Both players showing their dodging skills and getting points is becoming tough. It is hard to say who is in the lead at the moment with the final round coming up.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Shiva Thapa makes his way to the centre. He is expected to win. There is a huge interest for this one. But his opponent is a quality boxer so it will not be easy for the Indian.

  • 5:09 PM IST

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Shiva Thapa is another medal hope. He was aggressive and on-point in his earlier bouts and would feel warmed up for the occasion. He is experienced and that will help at an event of such magnitude.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Meanwhile, in cricket, Pakistan are reeling after India picked up early wickets. India on top looking to keep Pakistan under 100 runs. LIVE | Pak-W: 51/3 vs 9 vs Ind-W

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: This is the final round and Nikhat well and truly ahead in the bout. She looks good to storm into the quarter-final. We are in the closing stages of the game, Nikhat still looks fresh and that is heartwarming to see.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: One punch after the other, Nikhat is flaunting her full repertoire against the boxer from Mozambique. This looks like a walk in the park for the Indian.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: A dominant show from Nikhat. The judges seem to have been impressed. This is classy boxing from the Indian World champion.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Looks like it is target practice for the Indian. She is looking like a champion in the category that was ruled by Mary Kom. India has a new champ.