LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3

After India got on the medal tally on the second day in Birmingham, there is lots in store for Day 3 where the biggest event would be Indian eves taking on their Pakistan counterparts in cricket. Apart from that, there is also hockey to look forward to. For all the latest updates from Birmingham, stay hooked to this space.Also Read - LIVE India vs Ghana Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh and Co Aim Winning Start

Live Updates

  • 8:34 PM IST

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: India and Ghana will square off in a Pool B contest as they look to pick up their first win of the competition. India is placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales.

  • 8:10 PM IST

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: She has listed 102kg again for her second attempt and this time she does it. Not exactly convincing, but a good push nevertheless. With that lift, she stays in the reckoning.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Popy looks confident or does she. She cannot do a 103-kg. Even the clean was not that convincing. Forget about the jerk. She is extremely tall for this category. A strategical mistake it seems.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Popy Hazarika will attempt for 102 kg in her first clean and Jerk. Will surely not be easy but she needs those big lifts to get back in contention for a medal.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Popy Hazarika finishes 7th after snatch section. 1/3 in snatch She almost always manages only 2 or max 3 out of 6 available lifts. It seems either a temperament issue or wrong selection of weights.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Popy with her final attempt. She cannot and that is disappointing. It is surprising, she opting to raise the bar by two kilos. She now finds herself in the lower half of the pecking order.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Popy with her lift of 84-kg. She cannot do it, she was going for a personal best. She is still very much in contention for a podium finish. She is getting ready for her next attempt at 84-kg. Her shoulders should be tired, can she find the energy?

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Popy Hazarika will start soon in 59 kg women’s weightlifting. 4 lifters have listed higher weights on bar than her. She will start with 81 kg.