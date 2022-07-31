LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3

After India got on the medal tally on the second day in Birmingham, there is lots in store for Day 3 where the biggest event would be Indian eves taking on their Pakistan counterparts in cricket. Apart from that, there is also hockey to look forward to. For all the latest updates from Birmingham, stay hooked to this space.Also Read - LIVE India vs Ghana Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh and Co Aim Winning Start

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 3: Spotlight on India vs Pakistan | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 3, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: Mandhana Powers India To Dominant Win Over Pakistan

Also Read - CWG 2022: Samoan Lifter's Gesture Towards India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga On The Podium Wins Hearts

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: CRICKET | Meanwhile, India has defeated the Pakistan team by eight wickets to register their first win of CWG 2022. It was a Smriti Mandhana show after the bowlers put India in a commanding position. A much-needed win after the heartbreak versus Australia.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Okay, so Joshna has won the third game and is leading at the moment. The Kiwi player would now have to win the remaining games to edge the Indian in the match. SQUASH | LIVE | IND 2-1 NZL

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Joshna has a slender lead and this is good. The Kiwi still very much in it. This has been a quality match between the two-top players. SQUASH | LIVE | Ind 8-3 NZL – 3rd Game

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: It is back to level terms after the Kiwi girl won the second game. This game could go down to the wire. Joshna would have to believe in her abilities to get past this.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Popy Hazarika in action in National Exhibition Hall 1. Hopes of a medal very much there. Popy could make it six out of six in weightlifting for India.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Joshna Chinappa takes the opening game against the English girl. She looks good to win the match and enter the quarter-final. Do not forget, there is also weightlifting that is underway where there is another medal hope in Popy Hazarika for India.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: A dominating show from the Men’s table-tennis team in the quarter-final ensures they beat Bangladesh 3-0 to advance! G Sathiyan beats Ridoy 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 in third match as India outwit their opponents in the QF. LIVE | Ind-W: 45/0 in 4.4 overs vs Pak-W

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Joshna Chinappa in action in the Round of 16 squash match, there is also Saurav Ghosal. India would also be in action in the wrestling in some time.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: A dominating show from the Men’s table-tennis team in the quarter-final ensures they beat Bangladesh 3-0 to advance! G Sathiyan beats Ridoy 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 in third match as India outwit their opponents in the QF.

  • 5:56 PM IST