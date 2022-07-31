LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3

After India got on the medal tally on the second day in Birmingham, there is lots in store for Day 3 where the biggest event would be Indian eves taking on their Pakistan counterparts in cricket. Apart from that, there is also hockey to look forward to. For all the latest updates from Birmingham, stay hooked to this space.

Live Updates

  • 2:26 PM IST

  • 2:22 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: The weightlifting event underway. Jeremy is waiting for his first attempt at snatch which would be a solid 130 kg. He feels confident about his chances with 130-kg.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Can Youth Olympics champion Jeremy become a Commonwealth Games champion four years later? Stay hooked to this space to find out more.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Yogeshwar Singh completes his rings exercises. He has gathered a total of 12.350 points – 4.200 for difficulty and 8.150 for execution. He is currently 8th in the standings.

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: There is also a Men’s Hockey match taking place between New Zealand and Pakistan. At the moment, Pakistan has just got one goal back after trailing 0-2. This would bring back the belief in the Pakistani camp. HOCKEY | LIVE | PAK 1-2 NZL

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: There is also gymnastics action taking place currently where India’s Yogeshwar Singh is in action. But the focus at this point of time would be on weightlifting.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: The expectations are high from Jeremy after a breathtaking show from the weightlifters. Now, it is all about coping up with the pressure and doing what he does best. India surely expecting gold.

  • 1:38 PM IST

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: India’s Tania Choudhary is currently trailing 1-2 in her women’s singles, round 5 clash with Shauna O’Neill of Northern Ireland.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: It would be perfect start to the Sunday if Jeremy can double the gold tally of India at Birmingham. He would be one of the favourites to win gold. Can he cope up with the pressure of the big stage?