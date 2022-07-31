LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3

After India got on the medal tally on the second day t Birmingham, there is lots in store for Day 3 where the biggest event would be Indian eves taking on their Pakistan counterparts in cricket. Apart from that, there is also hockey to look forward to. For all the latest updates from Birmingham, stay hooked to this space.Also Read - India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 : Schedule, LIVE Streaming, Date, Timings And All You Need to Know

  • 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: India would also be in action in the badminton event. Thus far, India has been unstoppable in the badminton courts. A number of medals are expected from the sport. PV Sindhu is the biggest hope from badminton.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Harman and Co. had Australia in trouble and looked good to win it but unfortunately let the game slip. They would hope for a solid show against the arch-rivals.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: There has been much buzz around Nikhat Zareen and today she too would be in action.. Shiva Thapa would be another boxer to watch out for on this sizzling Sunday.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: It is going to be a long Sunday. No respite for fans, they would have to stay up today as well. But again it is the passion of the fans that keeps the sport alive. There is also a hockey match in the evening.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: The weightlifters are expected to continue the medal rush as India has an opportunity to add more medals from the sport. Three weightlifters in action today.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: After the heartbreaking loss against Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are expected to step up to the rostrum and get their first win in the competition. That is the much-awaited event of the day.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Sanket Sargar got things started with a silver in the Men’s 55kg weightlifting before Karnataka’s Gururaja Poojary doubled India’s tally as he claimed bronze in Men’s 61kg in the morning session. Then it was over to the weightlifting queen of India, Mirabai Chanu. The legend did not disappoint as she clinched India’s first gold at Birmingham. Finally, Bindyarani Devi capped off the day with a silver in weightlifting.

  • 12:10 PM IST

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Jeremy Lalrinnunga would be in action in the 67-kg category for Men’s Weightlifting final. Another possible medal on the cards. It would be the perfect start to the Sunday.