After India got on the medal tally on the second day in Birmingham, there is lots in store for Day 3 where the biggest event would be Indian eves taking on their Pakistan counterparts in cricket. Apart from that, there is also hockey to look forward to. For all the latest updates from Birmingham, stay hooked to this space.Also Read - CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Clinches Second Gold, Confirms Fifth Medal For India In Commonwealth

Live Updates

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Gutsy lifting from Jeremy gets him a gold, India’s second at Birmingham 2022. Just the start we hoped for. Now the focus shifts to cricket and there is bad news as rain has not allowed play to start.

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: The Indian lifter is back for his third attempt. This is super gutsy. He is pushing the bar to 165-kg. Can he do it with all the pain? He cannot, and has hurt himself further.

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: After picking up an injury in the first Clean and Jerk attempt, Jeremy came back for a second lift and he has done it. He has successfully lifted 160kg, to take his aggregate to 300kg!

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: The Clean and Jerk is underway and the best part here is that there is no time limit. So, athletes can take their time – which always helps.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: Edidiong Joseph Umoafia of Nigeria looks to be the Indian’s closest rival at the moment, yet by a distance.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: All the lifters are relaxing now gearing up for the Clean and Jerk. Medals have come for India from weightlifting up until now. Jeremy looks good to make it another gold.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: Jeremy failed at 143-kg, but he still leads the pack by a fair margin. He looks good for a gold. The Indian lifter would now get time to get ready for the Clean and Jerk.

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: He is going for 140-kg. He looks really confident. He is leading the field by a distance. He looks pumped up. He has done it!