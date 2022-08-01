LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation’s second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men’s table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.Also Read - CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals India's Strategy Against Barbados

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Spotlight on Boxers, Hockey Team | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 4, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - CWG 2022: Ajay Singh Misses Out on Medal, Finishes at Fourth Place in Men's 81kg Final

Also Read - CWG 2022: India Hockey Captain Savita Cautions Team Against England's Home Advantage

Live Updates

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Suchika Tariyal (W -57kg) wins her repechage bout, will next play for Bronze. A medal from Judo would help India’s medal tally and standings.

  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla has cruised to a semi-final in squash with a win over Sri Lanka’s Chanithma Sinaly 11-3, 11-2, 11-2. The plate semifinal will be tomorrow.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Disappointing news from the pool where India’s Sajan Prakash finishes 7th in his heat in Men’s 100m butterfly. He clocks 54.36 and fails to qualify, as he was placed 19th. Top-16 advance further.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: We will now watch hockey As India will play its second match against England. As we witnessed Manpreet-led India was in lethal form against Ghana. As India won that match by 11-0.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Jasleen loses to Finlay Allan. The Scottish player was declared the winner by IPPON in the Men’s Semifinals in the 66KG category and moves into the finals.

  • 5:01 PM IST

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Panghal is showing his class in this bout. He is moving well and doing well to keep his opponent guessing about his moves. Panghal knows the fight is won. A dominant show by the Indian. INDIA WINS | Panghal enters Q/F

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Panghal is happy to stay out of the punching arc of his opposition. This is classy and Panghal is in total control here, he knows that. Panghal confident in the bout.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: The first round is over and Panghal looks confident as he approaches his side of the ring. On paper, he is the hot favourite.