LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation's second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men's table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.

Live Updates

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Pranati Nayak could be in for a heartbreak as she managed a combined score of 12.699. Gets the first part of the routine but not the landing. This may not be enough for a podium.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Another medal confirmed from Judo. This is a bronze coming from Indian judoka Vijay Yadav who beat Scotland’s Dylan Munro in the men’s 60kg repechage round. He’ll now be seen in action for a bronze medal match.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: There is a table-tennis semi-final to look forward to. It will be the Men’s team that would be in action. They are big medal contenders and a win here would ensure that.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: After Amit Panghal made the quarter-final, Mohammed Hussamuddin beat Bangladesh’s Salim Hossain 5-0 in the round of 16 bout in the men’s featherweight category.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Shushila Devi beats Mauritius’ Priscilla Morand in the women’s judo 48-kg semi-finals. She wins it 10-0. There is a Men’s Hockey match in Pool B where India take on heavyweights England.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Suchika Tariyal (W -57kg) wins her repechage bout, will next play for Bronze. A medal from Judo would help India’s medal tally and standings.

  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla has cruised to a semi-final in squash with a win over Sri Lanka’s Chanithma Sinaly 11-3, 11-2, 11-2. The plate semifinal will be tomorrow.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Disappointing news from the pool where India’s Sajan Prakash finishes 7th in his heat in Men’s 100m butterfly. He clocks 54.36 and fails to qualify, as he was placed 19th. Top-16 advance further.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: We will now watch hockey As India will play its second match against England. As we witnessed Manpreet-led India was in lethal form against Ghana. As India won that match by 11-0.