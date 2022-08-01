LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation's second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men's table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Spotlight on Boxers, Hockey Team

Live Updates

  • 1:09 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur wins Bronze in Weightlifting!! Another medal in Weightlifting.

  • 12:57 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur lifts 119 kgs in the third attempt.

  • 12:55 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur now lifts 116 kgs in the second attempt of the clean and jerk around.

  • 12:51 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur lifts 113 Kg in the first attempt of the clean and jerk round. She is very much a medal contender now.

  • 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Vijay Kumar wins Bronze in Judo after Sushila Devi Clinches Sliver.

  • 12:17 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Lakshya Sen wins the second game 21-15. Indian shuttlers assures atleast a silver medal. They will play Malaysia tomorrow in the final.

  • 12:14 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Clean and Jerk round remains. She will go for 93 Kgs. She has a chance of winning the medal. Currently placed at 4th.

  • 11:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur successfully lifts up 93 Kg in her third snatch attempt.

  • 11:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur lifts up 90 Kgs in second attempt. Good back from the lifter.

  • 11:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur fails in first attempt at Snatch in 90kgs. We await for the second and third attempt.