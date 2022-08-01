LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation’s second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men’s table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.Also Read - LIVE India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final, CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins; India Lead 2-0

Live Updates

  • 11:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur lifts up 90 Kgs in second attempt. Good back from the lifter.

  • 11:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur fails in first attempt at Snatch in 90kgs. We await for the second and third attempt.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India’s Jasleen Singh Saini has lost the bronze medal match to Australia’s Nathan Katz in men’s 66kg judo.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: PV Sindhu gives India a 2-0 lead. PV Sindhu beats Jia Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12 to give India a 2-0 lead against Singapore. One more match, and India will be into the final.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Badminton, DAY 4: PV Sindhu wins the first game of the Women’s Single 21-11.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India Badminton team has taken a 1-0 lead in the semi-final against Singapore. Harjinder to play in Women’s Weightlifting Final in 71 Kg.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Sushila Devi Likmabam settles for silver after she lost in the 48kg judo final. This is India’s seventh medal.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: England have come back from nowhere to level the score at 4-4. This would going down to the wire. What a mouthwatering last five minutes we have in store. LIVE | IND 4-4 WNG | Q4

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Some aggression shown on the pitch in the hockey game. The referees intervene to keep things under control. The tempers are flaring.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Sushila’s final underway. She has a billion rooting for her. Can she win the GOLD? We will find that out by the next 10-15 minutes.