LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation’s second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men’s table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.Also Read - LIVE India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final, CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag Lead For India in First Game

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Spotlight on Boxers, Hockey Team

Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Sushila Devi Likmabam settles for silver after she lost in the 48kg judo final. This is India’s seventh medal.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: England have come back from nowhere to level the score at 4-4. This would going down to the wire. What a mouthwatering last five minutes we have in store. LIVE | IND 4-4 WNG | Q4

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Some aggression shown on the pitch in the hockey game. The referees intervene to keep things under control. The tempers are flaring.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Sushila’s final underway. She has a billion rooting for her. Can she win the GOLD? We will find that out by the next 10-15 minutes.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India a man down, comeback to score a goal. Harmanpreet has stood up when his team needed the most. India was under the pump for the last 10 minutes. This goal will give them ample cushion heading into the final quarter. LIVE | IND 4-1 ENG | Q3

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: England have found the back of the net, but India have referred it. India lose the review and the goal stands. England comeback in the game. LIVE | IND 3-1 ENG | Q3

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Sushila Devi in action in the judo final shortly. A gold medal is expected. That would be India’s first Gold from a discipline apart from weightlifting. There is also badminton and table-tennis and wrestling to look forward to.

  • 9:06 PM IST

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India take a 3-goal lead. This is slipping away from England’s grasp. Mandeep has been firing all guns. India cruising in this game. LIVE | IND 3-0 ENG | Q2

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Saurav Ghosal starts his men’s singles quarterfinal against Scotland’s Greg Lobban with a confident 11-5 win in Game 1. He would now have to keep his head and win this.