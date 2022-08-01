LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation’s second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men’s table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.Also Read - LIVE India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final, CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag Lead For India in First Game

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Spotlight on Boxers, Hockey Team | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 4, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Loses To South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi In 48 KG Women's Judo Final, Wins Silver