LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation's second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men's table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Spotlight on Boxers, Hockey Team

Live Updates

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Saurav Ghosal starts his men’s singles quarterfinal against Scotland’s Greg Lobban with a confident 11-5 win in Game 1. He would now have to keep his head and win this.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Mandeep Singh scores with a reverse flick. Good counter-attack by India. What a receive by Mandeep and then the GOAL. England have referred it. This is interesting. It is a GOALLL. LIVE | IND 2-0 ENG | Q1

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India exploiting the right corner well. India win a second PC, here they would like to double the lead. It is going to be another PC. The video replay is being watched here. It has hit the opponent on the knee. Umpire says dangerous play and England get a free-hit.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: After the early goal, India would like to slow down the game and settle down to keeping ball possession. In Tokyo, India beat England that is something Manpreet and Co. would take confidence from.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Lalit scores an early goal to give India the crucial lead. It came of a penalty corner. That would settle the nerves. Just the start India were hoping for. LIVE | IND 1-0 ENG

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: That is not it from the Squash arena. After Joshna Chinappa’s loss, Saurav Ghosal could bring the smiles back on the faces when he takes on Scotland’s Greg Lobban in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: Disappointing news from the Squash circuit where India’s Joshna Chinappa has been defeated. She went down 3-0 against Canada’s Hollie Naughton in the squash women’s singles quarter-finals.

  • 7:54 PM IST

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: The massive 11-0 victory over the Ghanaians, meant India recorded their best ever victory in the Commonwealth Games and now they get ready to face the challenge from the host team.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Pranati Nayak could be in for a heartbreak as she managed a combined score of 12.699. Gets the first part of the routine but not the landing. This may not be enough for a podium.