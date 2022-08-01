LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation’s second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men’s table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.Also Read - CWG 2022: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulate Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli

Live Updates

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India leading in Lawn Bowls 10-7 at the END 10. This is a good piece of news trickling in at this point in time. But all the focus is currently on Ajay Singh, who is carrying the hopes of a billion.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: With a perfect snatch at 137kg with his first attempt, he would now raise the bar strategically. Would be interesting to see what is the weight he feels comfortable with.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Okay, so here is the Indian. He is going for 137kg. He sizes it up well and now it is the moment of truth. Yes, he can do it – somehow. He nearly fell off the podium, but gets the body back underneath and holds still for a perfect snatch.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: The Malaysians have been phenomenal in the Men’s weightlifting category. Here as well the Malaysian looks good to make the podium. Haider Ali gets ready for his first attempt at the snatch. He goes for 135kg. Can he do it? Oh yes, he can.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: The Indian would start at 135kg. We are still in the 130kg-mark, which means he has time to get his thoughts together ahead of his first lift.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: The India in the 81kg is a hit favourite to win. Ajay holds the National Record, having recorded a combined lift of 338kg (148+190) in 2019.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Day 4 LIVE Updates: Ajay Singh would get stiff competition from Pakistan’s Haider Ali. It is going to be mouthwatering. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 LIVE Updates: It has not been easy for the weightlifters, they have had to fight. It was only Mirabai Chanu who eased to her gold.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 LIVE Updates: India with six medals and three Golds are at the fifth spot currently. They would like to make progress on Day 4 and Ajay Singh would be expected to add to the tally.

  • 2:02 PM IST