LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

ndia wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women's 71 kg category. India men's hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men's Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India's medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.

Live Updates

  • 1:46 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon comes up with a throw of 52.46m in her fifth attempt. She remains at 8th.

  • 1:44 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Seema Punia fouls her fourth attempt. She drops down to 4th.

  • 1:39 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon comes up with a throw of 52.21m in her fourth attempt. She remains at 8th with a best distance of 53.14m.

  • 1:27 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Seema Punia comes up with a throw of 52.30m in her third attempt. After the first three throws, Punia is in 3rd place with a best distance of 55.92m.

  • 1:16 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon comes up with a throw of 53.14m in her second attempt.

  • 1:15 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Seema Punia gets herself in second spot, comes up with a throw of 55.92m in her second attempt.

  • 1:12 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Athletics: Women’s Discus Throw Final — Navjeet Kaur Dhillon starts with a throw of 50.95m in her first attempt.

  • 1:00 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: The Indian Badminton team is losing 1-2 in the gold medal match as of now. In Women’s Discus Throw Final — Seema Punia starts with 52.28m in her first attempt.

  • 12:42 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India’s Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara fails to lift 116kg again in her third clean & jerk attempt. Her final total: 205kg. She is out of medal contention now.

  • 12:29 AM IST

    LIVE | India a Birmingham, Day 5: Weightlifting- India’s Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara starts the clean & jerk rounds with a successful lift of 110kg in her first attempt. Her total so far: 205kg