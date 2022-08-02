LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

ndia wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.Also Read - LIVE India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final, CWG 2022 Updates: Shetty-Rankireddy Trail 1-0 In First Game

Live Updates

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: In Badminton Malaysia also started attacking in the game. Malaysia is on 16 whereas India is on 11.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Saurav Ghosal of Team India competes in the Men’s Singles Squash Semi-Finals against Paul Coll of Team New Zealand on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 02, 2022.

  • 10:42 PM IST

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: What an attack by India. India is now on 10 whereas Malaysia is on 11. What a game by India.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India will now look for the defense as Malaysia is leading as of now.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: The Indian fans are lauding the team India. INDIAAAAAAA INDIAAAAAAA

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Malaysia is currently leading In the Match. India also looking for a comeback in the second set. IND 7 MAS 9

  • 10:32 PM IST
    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Mixed Team Gold Medal Match – Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty lose the first game 18-21 vs Teng Fong/Wooi Soh | India 0-0 Malaysia
  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: The Malaysian pair make a strong comeback to win the opening game 21-18. At one point, India were leading 18-16 and then they took five straight points and the game.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Saurav Ghosal exits in the semi-finals of a Commonwealth Games edition once again. He goes down 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to World No 2 Paul Coll