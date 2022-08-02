LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

ndia wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.Also Read - LIVE India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final, CWG 2022 Updates: Srikanth Loses 1st Game 21-19, 2nd In Progress

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 5: Spotlight on Lawn Ball | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 5, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Sin, Men's Team TT Final, CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal & Co. Win GOLD

Also Read - CWG 2022: India Wins Gold In The Men’s Team Table-Tennis Final Defeating Singapore

Live Updates

  • 12:11 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India’s Rohit Tokas beats Alfred Kotey of Ghana 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals in 67 Kg welterweight category.

  • 11:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Kidambi Srikanth faces Ng Tze Yong in the Mixed Team Gold Medal Match. India ad Malaysia are currently tied 1-1.

  • 11:52 PM IST
    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Badminton PV Sindhu lives up to the expectations here as she registers a win in the women’s single round to level the tie 1-1 at the moment. She beats Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17 to pull India back into the match. It was a hard-fought match where both shuttlers tested each other’s strengths and weaknesses.
  • 11:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Usha Bannur lifted her personal best of 98kgs. Usha lifted it easily.

  • 11:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Usha Coming for a second attempt. Lifted 95kgs easily. It was impressive.

  • 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Usha Bannur lifted 90 kgs easily on first attempt.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Usha Bannur is waiting for her chance as she has set 90kg snatch as her target on the first attempt. So far Chathurika Priyanthi Balage is at the top of the list after lifting 81kg.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Weightlifting: Women’s 87kg Final is underway. India’s Usha Bannur is competing in it

  • 11:30 PM IST

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Game 2 started and India’s shuttler PV Sindhu got a positive start. It’s 2 all now