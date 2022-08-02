LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.Also Read - LIVE India vs England Women's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Game To Begin At 6:30, See Starting 11

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 5: Spotlight on Lawn Ball | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 5, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women's Fours, CWG 2022 Updates: South Africa Equalizes 8-8 Against India

Also Read - LIVE | India vs Singapore Score, Men's Team Table-Tennis Final, CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal & Co. Eye GOLD

Live Updates

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: From 8-2 lead, India slip to 8-10 at the completion of End 11 in Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls final.

  • 6:03 PM IST

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India would also start favourites against Singapore as they got the better of them earlier in the campaign in the group stage.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: The doubles would get things started. The paddlers are ready as they do their huddle and the high-fives. The Singaporean pair are formidable and it will not be a walk in the park for the Indians.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Hockey and table-tennis would be in focus right now. India would be favourites in both. One feels the hockey game would generate more interest as it is the national sport.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Nail-biting match going on what a comeback by South Africa after trailing 2-8 against India, wins two more points from End 10. It’s levleveled 8-8 now.

  • 5:53 PM IST
    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Dutee Chand will be in action in the women’s 4x100m relay.
  • 5:47 PM IST
    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Two more points for South Africa after End 9; Indian team leads 8-6.
  • 5:41 PM IST
    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: South Africa makes comeback again in End 8. India still have a 4-point cushion.
  • 5:39 PM IST
    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India is leading in Lawn Ball against South Africa. India 7-2 South Africa