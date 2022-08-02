LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.Also Read - LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women's Fours, CWG 2022 Updates: Will India Create History By Clinching Gold?

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 5: Spotlight on Lawn Ball | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 5, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - CWG 2022: MS Dhoni and Lawn Bowls Finalist Lovely Choubey Share A Special 'Connection', Read More

Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 5, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: While the focus is now on Lawn Bowls, it will shift to the table-tennis final soon. The Indian Men’s Team would feature in the final.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: It has been a pretty close game in the END 1. India takes a lead 1-0 against South Africa. Interesting to see if they can maintain the momentum after the good start.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India eye first medal in the sport. Lawn Bowls is becoming popular, thanks to our girls. A gold would be ideal. Can they create HISTORY?

  • 4:22 PM IST

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: The match begins. South Africa won the toss and rolled out a ball and it has made a pretty handy distance. END 1 – IND 0-0 SA

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: The historic Lawn Bowls final coming up shortly, but from elsewhere in Birmingham, India’s Manpreet Kaur has qualified in Women’s Shot Put final.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Punam is ready with her third. She needs to get this, the clean is okay. She dropped after lifting the jerk prematurely and that has hurt her. She does not have a total.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Punam with her second attempt. She is going for 116kg. She sizes up the bar and now she is ready. She has got the clean well, but cannot get the jerk right.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: A foul and that was unfortunate from an Indian point of view. She has two more attempts and she has to make up for this. This would hurt Punam.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: It is a long day today and expected to be India’s best in terms of medals and gold to be precise. Athletics have started, so once in a while the focus will shift. But at the moment, a billion praying for Punam to punch a gold here.