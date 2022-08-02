LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.Also Read - LIVE India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final, CWG 2022 Updates: IND Up Against MAL For Final Frontier

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 5: Spotlight on Lawn Ball | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 5, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Sin, Men's Team TT Final, CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal & Co. Win GOLD