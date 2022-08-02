LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.Also Read - Lawn Bowls Final, Women's Fours, CWG 2022 Highlights: India Clinch GOLD, Won By 17-10 Against South Africa

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Some world-class table-tennis on display with both players hitting the ball hard. It is just how a final should be, living up to the billing.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Meanwhile, in hockey, the Indian women’s team is trailing against England. The Savita-led side would look to make a comeback soon.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Sharath Kamal engrossed in a fierce battle in the Team final against Singapore. He is bringing all his experience to the table, but will that be good enough?

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: India are on the verge of creating history. South Africa lose by 15-10. IND CLINCHES GOLD!!!! Conditions were tricky, South Africans were more experienced, but Indian eves too good on the day.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India leading 15-10 against South Africa after End 14 in Final of Women’s Fours. India extending a gap now, this is taking them closer to the historic gold.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Achanta Kamal is trailing after he lost the opening game. He would certainly make a comeback. He needs to focus and bring all his experience into play.

  • 6:31 PM IST

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India leads South Africa in the final of the women’s fours lawn bowls. 12-10 after END 13. India have been extremely impressive in their campaign and deserve to win. Still some way to go.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: After End 12, it is all level at 10-10. This is getting close in the final of the women’s fours lawn bowls. On the other hand, the Indian team is leading in the table-tennis final.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: From 8-2 lead, India slip to 8-10 at the completion of End 11 in Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls final.