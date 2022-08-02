LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women's 71 kg category. India men's hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men's Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India's medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.

Live Updates

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Punam Yadav in the second spot after the snatch round. Canadian Maya Lalor as expected in top spot. Punam Yadav needs to lift heavy to get back in the lift. The weightlifters will now take an 8-minute break before the Clean and Jerk round.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Punam is going for 98kg. If she gets this, she will get in the lead. She looks confident as she sizes up the bar. She can do it, YES. Her legs have the strength.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Interesting to see what is the weight Punam would want to lift in her final attempt at snatch. Will she go for 100kg? Stay tuned for all LIVE updates.

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Almost immediately, she is out there with her second attempt at 95kg. Can she do it? Yes, she can and how. She was steady and that was important.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Punam Yadav unfortunate, she has missed on her first. She has two more attempts, can she do it? Definitely, she can.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: In the ongoing Lawn Bowls Women’s triples team, India has extended the lead gap to 4, leading 10-6 against the Kiwis. Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will be in action shortly in the Long Jump event.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: The Indian would face stiff competition from Canadian Laylor, who is a two-time CWG champion. Surely, Punam would be expected to give her a run for her money.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Okay, so Punam starts at 95kg in snatch. Her lift would take place a little later. Interesting to see how she can cope with the pressure.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Just as we speak, from the Lawn Ball – New Zealand have leveled 4-4 against India in the Women’s Pairs Sectional Play – Round 1. Focus would be on Weightlifting shortly.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Do not forget, Lawn Balls final is at 4:15 PM IST. There is Saurav Ghosal would be featuring in a final. So much, just so much to look forward to. What about badminton and table-tennis, big matches coming up today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.