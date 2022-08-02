LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5

India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9. On Day 5, they would like to add to that and weightlifting is an event that would be expected to get the medals.Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 5, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: It has been a heartwarming campaign for India as we can see medals coming from disciplines like Lawn Ball, Judo. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has to be credited for the programme he bought in place to support the athletes.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India have taken a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the Women’s Pair – Round 1. Just the start they were hoping for. Also in the Women’s Triples, India are in the lead at this point in time.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: In the 76-kg category for Women in Weightlifting, Punam Yadav would look to add to India’s tally. Punam is a big hope and she would surely not like to disappoint. She would be up at 2:00 PM IST.

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: She has won three bronze medals in triples and fours in the Asia-Pacific Championships so far as part of the scene since 2009.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Rupa Rani, 34, is one of the most experienced players in the Indian Fours line-up that also includes Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, having represented the country in three Commonwealth Games in triples, pairs and fours so far

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: They were trailing 13-12 going into the 15th and final end and had to score at least two shots to claim a spot in the final and secure a historic maiden medal in the competition in which they had been coming close to winning medals since in 2018.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: The Indians could not have picked anyone better than skip Rupa Rani Tirkey to play the last bowl in the Women’s Fours semifinal against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games lawn bowl competition here on Monday.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: One of the most important competitions in the line-up starts with Lawn Ball as India Women will battle it out against South Africa for the gold medal.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of Day 5 from Birmingham. The focus would be on the Indian events and there is lots to look forward to today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.