LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates

There is lots to look forward to on this Wednesday, as there is the much-awaitedAlso Read - LIVE India vs Canada Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: India Blank Canada 8-0

India wrapped up Day 5 by winning four medals, one a piece coming in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and in Badminton. Also Read - CWG 2022: Boxers Nitu, Hussamuddin Mohamad Reach Semis, Assured Of At Least A Medal In Birmingham

Day 6 promises to be a good one for India provided their boxers progress to the next stage. As many as five boxers will be in action – all in quarter-finals of their respective categories. A win for each will secure them at least a bronze medal. Also Read - CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze in 109-Kg Men's Weightlifting, India’s Medal Tally Rises to 9

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 6, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022

Live Updates

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey ends snatch round with 103 kg after a failed 3rd attempt. The Clean and Jerk is still awaited, so do not go anywhere.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Another good news coming from Hockey. India won the match against Canada. IND 8-0 CAN

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: India is now on 3 points while Canada still unable to lead so far. Q3 is going on. IND 4-0 CAN

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Hockey India is totally dominating the side scores 3 goals against Canada. Quarter 2 is going on. IND 3-0 CAN

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Indian men’s hockey clash against Canada is going on right now.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: India will now play men’s Hockey match against Canada. The Match is about to start. For Live Updates of IND vs CAN Hockey stay tuned with India.com.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: India wins against Scotland on Lawn bowls IND 21 SCO 19

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: India took a lead in the Lawn bowl as well. India side seems unbeatable in Lawn Bowls so far.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Let’s have a look at India vs Scotland in Lawn bowls. India side is in a good position. IND-19 SCO-19

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Hussamuddin was seen dominating. India’s Hussamuddin wins in the quarterfinals. One more medal is confirmed for India. What a day for Indian sports so far.