LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates

There is lots to look forward to on this Wednesday, as there is the much-awaited

India wrapped up Day 5 by winning four medals, one a piece coming in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and in Badminton.

Day 6 promises to be a good one for India provided their boxers progress to the next stage. As many as five boxers will be in action – all in quarter-finals of their respective categories. A win for each will secure them at least a bronze medal.

Live Updates

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Saurav Ghosal beat James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to win the bronze medal.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Up next, Squash player Saurav Ghosal take on James Willstrop of England in the Bronze medal match.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey finishes 6th with a total lift of 228kg – 103kg snatch and 125kg clean & jerk.

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey fails to lift 133kg in her third clean & jerk attempt too. Her final total: 228kg. She is out of medal contention now.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey starts the clean & jerk rounds with a successful lift of 125kg in her first attempt. Her total so far: 228kg

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey ends snatch round with 103 kg after a failed 3rd attempt. The Clean and Jerk is still awaited, so do not go anywhere.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Another good news coming from Hockey. India won the match against Canada. IND 8-0 CAN

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: India is now on 3 points while Canada still unable to lead so far. Q3 is going on. IND 4-0 CAN

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Hockey India is totally dominating the side scores 3 goals against Canada. Quarter 2 is going on. IND 3-0 CAN

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Indian men’s hockey clash against Canada is going on right now.