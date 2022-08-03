LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates

There is lots to look forward to on this Wednesday, as there is the much-awaitedAlso Read - CWG 2022: India's Tulika Maan Wins Silver Medal In Women's Judo +78kg Category

India wrapped up Day 5 by winning four medals, one a piece coming in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and in Badminton. Also Read - CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal Defeats James Willstrop of England to Clinch Bronze Medal, India’s First in Squash

Day 6 promises to be a good one for India provided their boxers progress to the next stage. As many as five boxers will be in action – all in quarter-finals of their respective categories. A win for each will secure them at least a bronze medal. Also Read - Highlights India vs Canada Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: India Blank Canada 8-0

Live Updates

  • 12:27 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Nikhat Zareen defeated Helen Jones of Wales in the women’s 48-50kg quarter-final boxing match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Nikhat won by 5-0.

  • 12:00 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: India’s Tulika Mann Wins Silver Medal In Women’s Judo +78kg Category.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Coming up from Weightlifting, Men’s 109+kg Final — India’s Gurdeep Singh is competing in it.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Saurav Ghosal beat James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to win the bronze medal.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Up next, Squash player Saurav Ghosal take on James Willstrop of England in the Bronze medal match.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey finishes 6th with a total lift of 228kg – 103kg snatch and 125kg clean & jerk.

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey fails to lift 133kg in her third clean & jerk attempt too. Her final total: 228kg. She is out of medal contention now.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey starts the clean & jerk rounds with a successful lift of 125kg in her first attempt. Her total so far: 228kg

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Purnima Pandey ends snatch round with 103 kg after a failed 3rd attempt. The Clean and Jerk is still awaited, so do not go anywhere.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Another good news coming from Hockey. India won the match against Canada. IND 8-0 CAN