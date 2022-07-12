Birmingham, July 11: With Covid-19 cases rising in England, the organising committee for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have announced mandatory pre and post-arrival negative Covid tests for all participants.Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead India in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

According to the latest guidelines, all athletes and officials are required to take a polymerase chain reaction test before travelling to Birmingham and then another upon arrival at the Games.

Though Britain has removed all Coronavirus entry rules for travellers, Birmingham 2022 has informed the participant National Commonwealth Games Federations that "all those attending the Games will need to undergo testing in a bid to reduce the threat of Covid-19".

According to a report on the influential Olympic Games website, insidethegames.com, several recommendations are also being made by Birmingham 2022 to ensure “everyone has the best possible chance of attending and enjoying the Games.”

The revised measures include social distancing, increasing ventilation, maintaining personal hygiene, minimising physical contact, avoiding staying for “unnecessarily long periods of time in crowded areas” and wearing masks “in indoor settings while in close proximity to athletes and on Games transport”, the report said.

Though the Birmingham 2022 committee considers the Games are a “low” risk of spreading Covid-19 after completing the World Health Organization’s mass gathering risk assessment, the rising cases have prompted them to be more cautious and insist on Covid tests.

The measures are said to be based upon advice and recommendations from the Games’ Covid-19 Advisory Group.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28-August 8 with around 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories due to compete in the Games.

(With Inputs From IANS)