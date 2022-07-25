Birmingham, Jul 25: Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain grabbed headlines on Monday, when her tweet on the unfair treatment of her coach went viral. She has highlighted the ‘mental harassment’ the coache had to go through ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.Also Read - Olympic Medallist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Opens up on 'Mental Harassment' Ahead of CWG 2022

The Indian Sports Ministry came to her aid and have urged the Indian Olympic Association to arrange accreditation for her coach. Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Track and Field Athlete Fails Dope Test- Report

We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain. https://t.co/6GhD72cvY4 — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 25, 2022



The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village here on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland but Lovlina’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation. Also Read - CWG 2022: Not Easy To Live Up To Expectations Of Fans Every Time, Says Mirabai Chanu

Lovlina, perhaps, wanted her personal coach Amey Kolekar with her during the CWG but he did not feature in the long list.

The decorated pugilist expressed her anger in a long twitter post.

“Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being side-lined which has severely impacted my training schedule,” Lovlina wrote in her twitter post.

“One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. I had to plead with folded hands to get my coaches included in the contingent. I am feeling mentally harassed because of this ordeal,” she posted.

“Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India,” she said.

Lovlina alleged that she endured similar treatment before the World Championship in Istanbul and she fears that something similar will happen at the upcoming Birmingham Games.

“I don’t understand how will I focus on the Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

(With Inputs From PTI)