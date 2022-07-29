HIGHLIGHTS | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 1, Birmingham

Highlights of India’s results so far:
 
Women’s Table Tennis (Team) – India 3-0 South Africa
 
Swimming – Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke semi-finals.
 
Boxing – Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16 

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held till 8th August 2022 and the event will witness more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations who will be in action in 20 different sporting events.Also Read - CWG 2022 Badminton: India Beat Pakistan 5-0; Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth On Day 1

Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: And with that, Anahat Singh wins. It was a dominating show from the teenager. Surely we will get to see much more of her in the future. For today, it is goodbye from me. Do not forget to join us tomorrow. We should be starting by 11 AM IST.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Anahat Singh is running away with the match, after winning the opening game 11-5 – she has done even better in the second. The 14-year-old has won the second game 11-2. This is one helluva dominating show.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: The Indian taking the early lead. She looks like a seasoned pro. Anahat looking extremely well-settled with a teenage smile. LIVE | IND 10-5 SVG

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Both players are getting a hang of things here. Anahat is an unknown quantity for most and that is where she brings in the x-factor. LIVE | IND 4-4 SVG

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Jada Ross has won the win of the toss. Quite an eventful warm-up. The game begins. This match could go down to the wire. You just never know!

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Anahat looking relaxed, she is quite comfortable in there. The game is underway, let us hope she comes out on top.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: The players are on the court, they are warming up. Anahat is enjoying all the attention. Anahat looks like a future star already, reminds us of Sourav Ghosal.

  • 11:01 PM IST

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: In moments from now, the youngest Indian athlete will step out on the court. Are you up to root for the teen sensation?

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: India’s youngest athlete at the CWG said recently that she wants to become the best in the world. If that is the case, the world may witness a future World No. 1 tonight at Birmingham.